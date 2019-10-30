<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s U17 national team player and hatrick hero Sa’id Ibrahim has expressed delight at scoring all three goals in the the Eaglet’s 3-2 comeback win over Ecuador to register it second win of the competition in two games.

Ibrahim speaking in a chat gathered by newsmen acknowledged the contribution of his teammates on his heroic performance and urged Nigerians to continue to support the team stating clearly that the team will keep winning matches in the world cup.

“I feel happy to win this hatrick, I feel very happy, I am not the only one who did this. With the help of my team, with the prayers of all Nigerians we got the win. I want Nigerians to keep praying for us and by the grace of God next match we will win.”