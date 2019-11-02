<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian’s Golden Eaglets have promised to bounce back in the Round of 16 after blaming bad luck for their 2-1 loss to Australia in their last group match of the final U-17 World Cup on Friday night.

The five-time champions squandered several chances to equalise which the Australians took advantage of to record their first victory against Nigeria in this competition.

The Aussies nicknamed Joeys have put an end to a run of six consecutive defeats against the Eaglets.

The players have vowed to make Nigerians proud next Tuesday to progress to the quarter final.

“We are sorry for the loss but come next Tuesday we are going to make Nigerians happy. We are not here to count numbers but to win,” said captain Samson Tijani.

“We did everything to equalise but it was not possible. We failed to convert our chances which we are going to work on ahead of our next game,” added scorer of Nigeria’s goal Peter Olawale.

Nigeria still topped the group with six points from three matches despite the defeat.