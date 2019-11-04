<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five-time champions, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, have been drawn against the Netherlands in the last 16 at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Nigerian side, who topped Group B with six points, will on Tuesday morning aim for the quarter finals of the competition.

Netherlands surged into knockout phase contention by soundly defeating USA 4-0 in their Group D finale.

Ajax youth player Sontje Hansen struck his team’s first two goals and assisted the third to lead the Oranje charge.

Hansen put the Netherlands ahead four minutes from half-time, dribbling to create space in the box and beating USA goalkeeper Chituru Odunze at the near post.

His second goal was a low, first-time rip from 12 yards of Anass Salah Eddine’s cross.

In addition to assisting Mohamed Taabouni’s 70th-minute goal, Hansen also won a penalty in the 77th minute.

The Dutch side’s three points earned them a place in the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.