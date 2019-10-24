<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Captain of the Nigeria Golden Eaglets Samson Tijani has assured Nigerians that the weather in Goiania will not stop the Eaglets when they take on Hungary on Sunday.

Tijani in a chat with newsmen from their Brazil-base disclosed that their movement from their training tour ground to their match venue ground is very okay and as regards the weather, It is nothing to worry about.

”The team is looking great ahead on Saturday against Hungary, we have worked really hard in training every day and the weather is great because we came from Sao Paulo where we just finished with a couple of test games and we believe the game in Goiania will be better for us.