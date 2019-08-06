<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FIFA Inspection Team getting familiarized with the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City as Nigeria contends with others for the hosting right of the FIFA Women U-20 World Cup 2020.

The world governing body visit the Onikan Stadium, St. Nicholas Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Teslim Balogun Stadium, National Stadium Legacy Pitch, Eagle Club, Campos Square and the University of Lagos Sports Centre (training sites), before paying a courtesy visit on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Government House in Alausa.

The FIFA Inspection Team inspect facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Western Boys College and University of Benin Sports Centre (training sites) and the Edo Specialist Hospital and University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The delegation will fly to Asaba, to see the Stephen Keshi Stadium, which has been tabled as a matching venue, alongside training sites at Asaba Squash Courts and St. Patrick’s College. The referral hospitals – St. Luke’s Hospital and Asaba General Hospital will also be visited.

The team will head to Uyo from Asaba to inspect the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Ikot Ekpene Stadium and Godswill Akpabio Training Pitch (training sites) as well as Ibom Specialist Hospital and University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

On Thursday, August 8, the inspection team will fly to Abuja for a meeting with the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola (representing the Honourable Minister) before playing a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

No African nation has hosted a FIFA organised women’s football tournament – a streak Nigeria will be aiming to break by staging the 10th edition next year.