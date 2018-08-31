President of world football–ruling body, FIFA, on Thursday hailed Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Coach Gernot Rohr, the backroom staff, officials and Nigerian ball fans for their efforts at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

In a letter addressed to NFF President Amaju Pinnick and dated 30th August 2018, Gianni Infantino wrote, inter alia: “I would like to express our most sincere appreciation to your National Team for participating in this 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup was an unforgettable celebration of football and a major factor in this was the participation of the Super Eagles, their sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.

“I personally was very happy and proud to be able to attend in your presence two of your National Team matches, against Croatia and Iceland.

Please pass on my compliments to all those who have contributed to this campaign, the players, the head coach Gernot Rohr but also the technical and medical team and, of course, the fans.

“Such achievement is no doubt based on hard work, professionalism and attention to detail, as well as passion and love of the game. All this augurs well for a very promising future and will undoubtedly pave the way for future success.”