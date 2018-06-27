FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, the Confederation of Africa Football and some Nigerians believe the Super Eagles made the continent proud despite their World Cup ouster in Russia.

A 1-2 loss to Argentina in the last Group D game at Saint Petersburg stadium sent the team to a third place finish with three points behind their South American counterparts with four points.

The Lionel Messi captained side will join group leaders Croatia with nine points in the knockout stages, while debutants Iceland will head home with a point alongside the Gernot Rohr tutored Super Eagles.

On her Twitter handle: @fatma_Samoura, the FIFA Secretary General urged the team to hold its head high.

She tweeted: “…To the Nigerian side be proud, be strong, hold your heads high! You have not only lifted the spirits of your country but made it very proud of you.”

CAF also added that the team had made them proud.

‘”Hard Luck @NGSuperEgles .. You did a great job and really made us proud. Celebrate Africa,” it said on @CAF_online, its Twitter account.

Some Nigerian politicians also took to their Twitter handles to laud the team.

Ben Murray Bruce: “Great game @NGSuperEagles. The score line doesn’t fluctuate the position of our hearts. We won together, we lost together. We remain proud of you guys.”

Atiku Abubakar: “We gave our all. The boys can hold their heads high. Thank you @NGSuperEagles.”

Bukola Saraki: “A great performance by our @NGSuperEagles. We fought a good fight. However, you win some, you lose some. Raise your heads up, you inspired all 180 million of us. Thank you.”

With Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia out of the World Cup, Senegal, the only African nation left, will take on Columbia in their last group H game on Thursday.