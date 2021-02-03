



Fifa has revealed the body will not launch ethical proceedings against the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, as requested by Harrison Jalla.

The NFF boss has been cleared by the Fifa Review Committee to contest for a seat in the Fifa Council at the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of Caf, scheduled for March 12 in Morocco.

Former President of National Association of Nigerian Footballers, Jalla, wrote a petition, stating Pinnick allegedly lacks integrity and is not fit for a position in the Fifa council.

The world governing body has now responded to the petition explaining the body is not obliged to open an investigation into the matter and if they will, it would be at their discretion.

“We acknowledge receipt of your correspondence and have taken note of the information provided. We wish to express our appreciation for having filed a complaint in the context of art.58 par.1 of the Fifa Code of Ethics (FCE),” Fifa said, as per the Guardian.

“It is noted that Fifa bears a special responsibility to safeguard the integrity and reputation of football worldwide and your complaint shows your commitment with our values and principles





“Notwithstanding the above, even though you are entitled to file such a complaint in the context of a conduct considered in compatible with the FCE, it does not follow that you become a party to the proceedings which may result from this claim, as only accused subjects are conceived as such parties (see art.37 of the FCE).

“In sum, and based on your complaint and your initial lack of standing in the potential case, Fifa is not obliged to start ethical proceedings.

“Further, we need also to clarify that we will not be in a position to provide you with information with regard to your inquiries or regarding the state of the proceedings before the Fifa Ethics Committee (if any).

“However, in the event that we would require any further information or documents from your part, we will contact you in due course.

“Also for the sake of clarity, please note that the Chairperson of the Investigatory Chamber may initiate preliminary investigations at her own discretion and at any time.

“Finally, and after a careful analysis of a complaint, should the allegation reported here is considered to be an internal matter or, in case it does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Fifa Ethics Committee, the claim may be closed or transmitted to the relevant Member Association or Confederation,”

Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu are the only two Nigerians that have represented the continent in the Fifa Council.