Zoo FC have been relegated from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after being found guilty of match manipulation by world football governing body Fifa.

In a letter to the club through the federation, signed by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee Chairman Alejandro, the Kericho-based side will now play in the third tier from the 2021/22 season.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee finds the club Zoo FC responsible for activities related to manipulation of football matches and competitions,” read the ruling from Fifa and obtained by Goal.

“The club Zoo FC is hereby expelled from the Kenyan Premier League Season 2020/2021 as of the date of notification of the present decision. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee hereby orders the relegation of the first team of the club Zoo FC to the FKF Division One for the next season.”

The team have been ordered to come up with a plan to curb the vice and communicate the same.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee orders the club Zoo FC to contact FIFA in the next 30 days from the notification of this decision and implement a prevention plan as an educational directive designed to prevent and combat the manipulation of football matches and competitions.”





The Federation has also acted by writing to the club, informing them of the decision to expel them in order to avoid sanctions from Fifa.

“We wish to inform you that we are in receipt of correspondence from Fifa dated May 4, 2021, with regard to a Fifa disciplinary Committee ruling against your club on grounds of manipulation of football matches and competition,” read a letter to the club from FKF and obtained by Goal.

“Regrettably, in view of the aforementioned decision and in accordance with FKF’s obligation to Fifastatutes, the federation has expulsed your club from the 2020/2021 FKF Premier League season and relegated Zoo FC to the FKF Division One League for the season 2021/2022.

“We thank you for taking note and for your good understanding.”

Zoo were formed in 2009 and a year later, they joined the second tier. They earned a promotion to the top tier in 2017 when the league was expanded from 16 to 18 teams.

Efforts to reach club chairman and owner Ken Ochieng to confirm whether they will appeal the decision or not were unsuccessful as our calls went unanswered.