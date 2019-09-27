<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria retained its spot on the latest FIFA Ranking for the Women’s national teams released on Friday.

The Super Falcons are 36th in the world and number one in Africa with Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa and Ivory Coast completing the top five teams in the continent.

The Falcons who travel next week for the first leg, the third round of the Olympic qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan climbed two spots in the last ranking released in July.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“NEW WOMEN’S #FIFARANKING @NGSuper_Falcons remain top in Africa 🌍 and 36th in the world

— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 27, 2019,” read a tweet on the Falcons twitter handle.

The return leg comes up on October 6 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The next Women’s World Ranking will be published on 13 December 2019.