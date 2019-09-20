<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former African champions, the Super Eagles have dropped one place to 34th spot in the latest World governing body, FIFA, ranking for the month of August.

The Nigerian side polled 1482 points as against their previous 1481 in the previous month.

The Gernot Rohr lads, held to a two-all draw by Ukraine in Dnipro last week, also placed third best team on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia.

A win over the Seleciao of Brazil in next month’s friendly may propel the Nigerian side in the next edition of the ranking.

Meanwhile, Belgium remains top of the FIFA World Ranking after an action-packed number of weeks in international football which saw 78 friendlies, 74 continental qualifiers and 60 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers take place.

Although the teams in the top 10 remain unchanged, there has been some movement. France (second, up one) and Brazil (third, down one) have traded places, while Spain (seventh, up two) are the top 10’s biggest movers.