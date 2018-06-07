The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped one place from 47th position to 48th in the latest FIFA world ranking.

The latest ranking was released on Thursday on FIFA’s official website.

Also in Africa, the World Cup-bound Super Eagles dropped from sixth place to seventh.

This was expected as the three time African champions lost three of their last five games.

The Super Eagles also lost 17 points from last month’s 635. They are now on 618.

Incidentally, none of Nigeria’s group opponents at the Russia 2018 World Cup rose in the ranking.

Argentina remain fifth in the world, while Croatia who the Super Eagles will face in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup game dropped two places from 18th to 20th.

World Cup debutants Iceland remained 22nd.

Germany remain in first position, Brazil in second, Belgium in third, Portugal fourth and Argentina fifth.

In sixth place are Switzerland, France are seventh, Poland moved up three spots from 10th to eighth while Chile retain their ninth position and Spain completing the top ten ranked teams.