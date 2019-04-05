<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria has climbed one spot to third in Africa according to the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday.

Super Eagles moved above Morocco to third in the continent, after earning eight points following a successful international break last month.

Nigeria ended the AFCON2019Q with a 3-1 victory over Seychelles before seeing off seven-time African champions, and AFCON2019 hosts, Egypt, 1-0 in a friendly four days later.

Meanwhile, in the world ranking, Nigeria climbed four places to 42, with just the duo of Tunisia (28) and Senegal (23) the only African countries now ranked higher.

Elsewhere, it remains tight at the top where Belgium retain their number one position with the narrowest of margins, with three points above World Champions and second-placed France.

Brazil, England and Croatia complete the top in third, fourth and fifth respectively.