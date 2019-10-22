<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federation of International Football (FIFA) on Tuesday commenced a random MRI test on the 16 teams including Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets taking part in the 2019 U-17 World Cup finals which kicks off this Saturday in Brazil.

The move is to stem age cheating which will see FIFA select at least four players each from the various teams for the test.

Nigeria is drawn in group B with Australia, Ecuador, and Hungary whom they face in their opening group match on October 26 at the Estadio Olimpico, Goiania.

Nigeria remains the only team to win the competition five times.

Meanwhile, the Senegal Football Federation has denied including over-aged players in its 21-man squad ahead of the tournament.

The West African nation is one of the four countries representing Africa at the tournament after Guinea were disqualified at the CAF U17 Nations Cup in Tanzania in April for age cheating.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) wishes to inform the public that, to date, no player from the U-17 national team selected for the FIFA World Cup ‘Brazil 2019’ has been denied because of fraud on the ground of age as has been relayed by some local media,” the Senegalese football ruling body said in a statement signed by its Secretary, Victor She Cisse said.

Senegal is in group D alongside USA, Japan and Holland.