World football governing body, FIFA, has promised to give out 50% discount to fans who purchase match tickets for the Under-17 World Cup event in Brazil.

As excitement mounts ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be played in Brazil, which is due to kick off on Saturday 26 October with the clash between the hosts and Canada (17:00 local time at Brasília’s Estádio Bezerrão), fans now have an additional option to secure their tickets.

Besides online sales on the official platform FIFA.com/tickets, fans can as of today and until 17 November buy tickets in the Ticketing Centres located in the FIFA U-17 World Cup stadiums:

Brasília – Estádio Bezerrão (gate B entrance)

Goiânia – Estádio da Serrinha (Edmundo P. de Abreu avenue, 721)

Goiânia – Estádio Olímpico (74 street, 41 – St. Central)

Vitória (Cariacica) – Estádio Kléber Andrade (rua Padre Anchieta, 2)

The opening hours (Brasília time) of the Ticketing Centres are:

Until 23 October, 12:00 (Brasília time), fans still have the unique opportunity to purchase early-bird tickets with a 50 per cent discount both on FIFA.com/tickets and in the stadium Ticketing Centres.

Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for all FIFA ticket sales.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has historically been a springboard for the stars of the future, with players of the ilk of Gianluigi Buffon, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Toni Kroos and Neymar all blossoming at the tournament.

Additional details on ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, including prices and delivery, are available here.