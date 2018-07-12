FIFA will investigate chants of a “possible discriminatory” nature by England fans during their World Cup semifinal defeat by Croatia on Wednesday.

The tournament organisers announced on Thursday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings, but the details of the allegations were not disclosed.

“We can confirm that a report has been filed through the anti-discrimination monitoring system in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans at yesterday’s match,” a statement read.

“Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association. Further updates will be communicated in due course. As proceedings are ongoing, please understand we cannot comment further at this stage.”

England lost 2-1 in only their second World Cup semifinal since they won the tournament in 1966, with Croatia going on to face France in the final on Sunday.