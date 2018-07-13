FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned today that Nigeria risks a worldwide ban for interference in the running of the game in that country.

At a press conference in Moscow today, the FIFA boss restated the stance of the world football governing body on the latest leadership tussle that has hit Nigeria football.

A court has installed Chris Giwa as NFF president after Amaju Pinnick was asked to step down until a case to determine the true leadership of the FA was determined.

“The NFF president is Pinnick, we are clear about this,” Infantino said when asked about the crisis in Nigeria.

“The situation is very clear. He is the president elected by the members of the Nigeria FA. That’s the end of story.

“We have statutes and regulations – no interferences in the running of the association for this reason.

“If any external body thinks they can change this situation, of course Nigeria risks a ban, like we have with any other association.”

He continued: “We have democratic processes that have to be respected. It’s very clear-cut and simple case.

“If this didn’t come clear enough, you could help us transmit that message.”