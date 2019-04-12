<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was already agog in anticipation of the arrival of the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy, which was led into the Nigerian soil by some FIFA executives and Ambassador Peter Odemwingie on Thursday.

The Women’s World Cup trophy’s stop-over is coming 13 months after the FIFA World Cup trophy (for men) also made a stop in Nigeria ahead of last year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

However, Questions were raised on the choice of the former Super Eagles star to lead the World Cup trophy tour into the country and not a female football legend.

In her response, Sarai Barema, who led the FIFA delegation explained to the journalists that former Nigeria international striker, Peter Odemwingie, who is one of the FIFA Legends for this year’s World Cup finals in France, was made to lead the tour as a form of solidarity and support for the female football.

She further explained that it is a good thing to have a former International, who has a massive profile coming in to show support for the women’s game.

Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, NFF Management officials and directors in the Sports Ministry were present at the event.

Some players of the Super Falcons, who returned from a two-match tour of Spain on Tuesday afternoon, pupils from two schools within the Abuja metropolis as well as media representatives and other stakeholders were also part of the event.