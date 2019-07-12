<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will once again take the centre stage with the hosting of the first-ever FIFA Football Conference aimed at analysing the women’s showpiece.

World football governing body FIFA said on its website on Friday that the conference would hold in the Italian city of Milan on September 22.

It listed those expected to attend to include technical directors and women’s national team coaches of FIFA’s member-associations (MAs).

All six confederations’ technical directors and heads of women’s football will also be invited to attend.

Newsmen report that the programme will comprise, among other things, an analysis of the FIFA Women’s World Cup of 2019 held in c.

The analysis will be from a technical, tactical and physical point of view, as well as discussions on the main footballing trends in comparison to previous editions of the tournament.

There will also be a presentation of the FIFA Technical Study Group report of the World Cup which ended in Lyon on July 7.

“This historic conference will give us a unique opportunity to better understand how women’s football has been developing on the pitch and the main lessons learnt from France.

“It’s also an ideal platform to share experiences between well-established women’s football powerhouses and those member-associations that are starting to invest more and more in the female game,” Branimir Ujević, FIFA’s Head of Coaching & Player Development, said.

The FIFA Football Conference tagged “Analysis of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019’’ will be staged on the eve of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019.

The awards night will crown, among others, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Coach.

A similar conference was organised in 2018 in London following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.