Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue has apologised to Toni Duggan after spitting on her in their 3-0 loss to England in Sunday's Round of 16 contest in Valenciennes.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon after their 3-0 loss to England in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, during which members of the team became upset following two VAR decisions.

Several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match after England’s second goal was ruled offside and then allowed after a VAR review.

Cameroon then thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half but VAR again ruled against them for a marginal offside — sparking more chaotic scenes.

Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue also spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

The FIFA proceedings against the Cameroonian Football Association cover “alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” world soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

