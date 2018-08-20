World football governing body FIFA have announced that Nigeria will no longer be suspended after they restored effective control of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to Amaju Pinnick.

In a statement today, FIFA said they have received confirmations that the legitimate leadership of the NFF under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices.

“In view of these circumstances, FIFA deems that the conditions set by the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council have now been met and consequently the suspension of the NFF will not take effect,” the statement read in part.

“FIFA will continue to closely monitor the situation in order to ensure that FIFA’s rules and regulations are fully adhered to.”

Earlier today, spokesman for acting President Yemi Osinbajo said Pinnick and his executive committee were recognized as the leadership of football in Nigeria.

“The FG (Federal Government of Nigeria) has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position reconising Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current and only NFF exco,” Laolu Akande tweeted.

“Govt. will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve dispute in a timely manner.

“FG is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA.”

Last week, FIFA warned that they will suspend Nigeria today on account of undue interference.

Nigeria’s apex court, the Supreme Court, has ruled that Amaju Pinnick should step aside for Chris Giwa to head the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)in the latest twist in a power tussle that began in 2014 when two separate NFF elections were staged.

The world football ruling body have also rejected a request for a delegation of top Nigerian government and football officials to meet with President Gianni Infantino.

A FIFA ban would have immediately meant that Nigeria will not honour a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Seychelles early next month, while the country will also be disqualified from the U17 African zonal qualifiers in Niger, which kicks off on September 2.

Enyimba will also be disqualified from this year’s CAF Confederation Cup even after a crucial win at Djoliba of Mali Sunday night.