The Federation of International Football Association and Nigeria Football Federation have both mourned the unfortunate demise of former U-23 Eagles captain, Isaac Promise.

USA’s United Soccer League (USL) championship side, Austin BOLD FC confirmed Promise’s death on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Isaac Promise.

The former Nigeria striker, who helped the @NGSuperEagles claim silver at the 2008 @Olympics, has died at the age of just 31,” FIFA tweeted on Friday.

The NFF also took to the social media to mourn his passage.

“We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of former @NGSuperEagles forward, Isaac Promise. Promise was captain of the Beijing Olympics’ Eagles squad that won silver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

Also capped by the Super Eagles, Promise featured in seven Turkish top sides including Genclerbirligi, Trabzonspor, Maniaspor, Belikesirspor Karabukspor, Giresunspor, amongst others in a career that spanned feom 2005 to 2019, including brief spell at Georgia Revolution in 2018 before joining Austin BOLD at the start of the current season.