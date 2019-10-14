<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





World soccer ruling body, FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation and Shehu Abdullahi have all celebrated Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, on the occasion of his 27th birthday.

“The 1st Nigerian to score more than once in a #WorldCup match ⚽️⚽️

The 1st Nigerian to score in more than one #WorldCup edition 🏆🏆

#HBD to @NGSuperEagles’ @Ahmedmusa718! 🇳🇬🎂🥳,” FIFA tweeted on Monday morning.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles captain @Ahmedmusa718 . Keep soaring 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,”reads a tweet on the NFF’s Twitter handle.

Similarly, Musa’s bossom friend and Super Eagles teammmate, Abdullahi also sent his best wishes to the Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia winger.

“May the joy that you have spread to others come back to you on this day.” A special friend like you deserves all the wonderful blessings not only today, but every day! Happy birthday! May all your wishes come true ameen #thegovernor ⁦@Ahmedmusa718,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Musa has been capped 87 times by Nigeria and scored 15 goals.

He was a member of the Super Eagles side that conquered the continent at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.