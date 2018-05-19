Ex-Nigeria national team assistant coach Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed delight after he was named as part of the FIFA Technical Study Group.

The Super Eagles legend has been enlisted by world football governing body to serve in its Technical Study Group and says it is a wonderful opportunity for him.

The ex-Zamalek and Barcelona ace, who last coached Al Khartoum Watani before he retired, said he was honoured with the appointment and will give his best to the growth of the game.

“It delightful joining the FIFA’s Technical Study Group,” Amuneke told Complete Sports Nigeria.

“It’s an opportunity to show what we can also do in football. The recognition is massive and I hope to use the position to help the growth of the game.”

Amuneke is expected to begin his duty with the FIFA Technical Study Group in the first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The former Sporting Lisbon winger will also be on duty during the quarterfinals of the World Cup and becomes the second Nigerian to be named in the FIFA Technical Study Group after his former teammate, Sunday Oliseh.