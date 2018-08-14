The chaos surrounding Ghanaian football has taken another twist after FIFA ordered the country’s government to halt its attempt to disband the Ghana Football Association, or face expulsion from international football.

In a letter addressed to the two-man liaison team currently responsible for the administration of football in the country, FIFA said it views the ongoing liquidation process by the government as an interference in the administration of football.

“To date, the scope of the investigation into the allegations of widespread match-fixing and corruption within the GFA remains unclear. However, the Bureau considers that the petition introduced by the Attorney General to the High Court of Justice to start the liquidation process of the GFA constitutes an undue influence in the affairs of the GFA in contravention of art. 14 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes.”

FIFA added that if the petition is not withdrawn by 10:00 GMT on August 27, the GFA will be suspended with immediate effect.

If the suspension is triggered, it will affect Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in September, as well Aduana Stars’ participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana government commenced the liquidation process after a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, When Greed and Corruption Become The Norm, alleged match-fixing and fraudulent acts involving senior executives of the GFA, including its president Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has since resigned.

The Attorney General of Ghana, Gloria Akuffo, has justified the attempts to dissolve the GFA on the grounds that it has become an “obscene emblem of scandal, corruption and illegal enterprise”, and says the dissolution is to protect public interest.

The documentary has effectively brought Ghana football to a halt. There has been no league games since June 6, and the country’s participation in international football has been coordinated by a two-man liaison team headed by Kofi Amoah and appointed by FIFA.