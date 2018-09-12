Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has been invited once again by FIFA for the 2018 Best Awards as well as a meeting of all national team coaches in the world billed for London from September 23.

Amuneke was part of the FIFA Technical Study Group at the Russia 2018 World Cup and was also at the CAF Conference held in Morocco immediately after the 2018 World Cup.

The Taifa Stars boss said: “Yes, I was invited by FIFA to come and witness the unveiling of modern trends of the game such as the VAR that was put to use at the recently concluded Russia 2018 World Cup.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on September 23rd, 2018 [a day before the Best Awards] would have in attendance the FIFA President, the Russia 2018 World Cup Technical Study Group and all national team Coaches under FIFA.

“I am honoured and also privileged to be invited yet again as part of the Technical Study Group to share my ideas of the World Cup with all the national team coaches and also to be part of the FIFA Awards that is going to take place in London,” Amuneke disclosed.

He was also at last year’s awards on the ticket of FIFA.