Cardiff City must pay Nantes €6 million for the transfer of Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash on his way to the Welsh club, FIFA said. The sum was agreed as the first instalment for the player.

Sala was travelling to Cardiff from the French club in January after signing for £15 million (around €16,914) when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

The body of the 28-year-old Argentine striker was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage. Pilot David Ibbotson has not been found.

“The FIFA Players’ Status Committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement,” FIFA said in a statement.

The clubs were involved in a dispute over when the first instalment of the fee should be paid and FIFA began investigating Sala’s transfer following a claim from the French club in February.

Both clubs were notified of the decision on Monday and FIFA said they could appeal against it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman said at the time that the club would pay the transfer fee “if contractually obliged”.