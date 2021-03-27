



FIFA has officially opened an investigation after anti-gay chants were audible during the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic on March 18.

Potential sanctions range from a fine charged to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to forfeiture of the three points obtained from the 4-1 El Tri win.

“FIFA can confirm the opening of a disciplinary procedure against the FMF due to the discriminatory incidents during the match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” a statement from FIFA to ESPN Mexico read.





Should Mexico forfeit the points, statutes dictate the previous result would be replaced with a 3-0 loss.

The resulting goal difference would push El Tri down to second place in the final Group A standings and change its semifinal opponent from Canada to Honduras.

The chant was also heard during the match between Mexico and the United States on March 24, however, FIFA has not yet confirmed it will open a second investigation into that incident.

Late in the second half, following a scuffle between U.S. goalkeeper David Ochoa and Mexico defender Alejandro Mayorga, Mexican fans unleashed the chant after Ochoa took the ensuing free kick.