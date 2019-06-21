Facts are beginning to emerge why the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) decided to take over the operations of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).
A joint statement from FIFA and CAF noted that the world football governing body would take control of football in the continent to enable it carryout the necessary reforms that would ensure transparency and efficiency in CAF, while abiding to the highest governance standards.
The statement mandated FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to oversee CAF for a six-month period from Aug. 1 to Jan. 30, 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.
