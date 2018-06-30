Mexico
FIFA has fined World Cup hosts Russia 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) after their fans displayed a discriminatory banner during the country’s 3-0 World Cup loss to Uruguay, and fined Mexico 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,149) for crowd disturbance in their 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Russia play Spain in the last 16 on Sunday after the country reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in post-Soviet history.

Mexico were fined for crowd disturbance after their fans threw objects during the game against Sweden.

FIFA also fined Serbia 20,000 Swiss francs for a “political and offensive banner” during their 2-0 loss to Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak stadium.

Serbia, who are out of the tournament, were fined for the display of a similar banner earlier in the tournament.

Morocco were slapped with a fine of 65,000 Swiss francs for a series of incidents during the 2-2 draw with Spain, including crowd disturbance and six members of the team’s technical staff forcing their way on to the pitch after the final whistle.

