



The president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) Keramuudin Karim has had his provisional ban from the sport extended by a further 90 days by FIFA.

Football’s world governing body announced in December that the investigatory chamber of the independent ethics committee had handed down a suspension of at least 90 days to Karim, the sanction coming amid allegations of sexual and physical abuse of the Afghanistan women’s national team by AFF staff.

Five members of the AFF and Karim were suspended by Afghanistan’s attorney general in the wake of the accusations.

Speaking in December, Karim told AFP that he “strongly denies these allegations”.

On Tuesday, FIFA explained in a statement that a request from the investigatory chamber had led to the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber extending the ban for another 90 days.

Karim continues to be banned from all football-related activities at national and international level during the length of the suspension.