



The interim committee that manages the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said it got an approval from world governing body FIFA to stay for four more months to carry out its pending tasks.

The committee’s mandate was due to expire at the end of July but the EFA was granted an exception from FIFA due to the implications of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a five-month football hiatus in the country.

“FIFA has decided to extend the mandate of the five-man committee for 4 more months, ending 30 November, to continue fulfilling its tasks,” the EFA’s interim board said in a statement late on Friday.





The committee, which is headed by Amr El-Ganainy, a banker and a former board member of Cairo’s popular club Zamalek, was appointed by FIFA in August 2019 after the previous board stepped down in the wake of Egypt’s embarrassing last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

El-Ganainy boasts of introducing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Egyptian football for the first time. He also vowed to organise a league competition devoid of the usual delays but his plans were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which is at the halfway stage, will re-start next week after it was suspended in March.