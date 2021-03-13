



Chief Tonobok Okowa, Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, has congratulated Amaju Pinnick, his predecessor and current President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over his victory as a member of the FIFA Council in the just concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF) Elections.

Chief Tonobok who expressed joy over the victory said it’s a win for all.

Chief Tonobok said, “A warm congratulations to my brother my friend, a son of the soil. He is a goal getter.”

He added, “Amaju Pinnick victory is a victory for all in Delta State, Nigeria and Africa. The victory will bring a new height to the development of our Football, we now have a strong voice in the Apex body of football.”





Meanwhile, South Africa’s business mogul, Dr Patrice Motsepe, was elected the new CAF president.

Dr. Motsepe, who becomes the seventh person to occupy the position of CAF President, begins his four-year term after being elected unopposed by the Member Associations of CAF in Rabat, Morocco.

It could be noted that going to the General Assembly, Africa adopted a unity stance which saw other three candidates, namely Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma withdraw from the race to be President.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was in attendance in Rabat in his remarks in the General Assembly commended the African Member Associates for the unity they have displayed in the last few weeks.