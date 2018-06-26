The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Argentinian Football Association with a fine of 105,000 Swiss Francs and a warning.

The Football Association was sanctioned for the violation of article 67 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Argentinian supporters had been involved in fights, throwing objects and homophobic and insulting chants.

The football body also breached the Media and Marketing Regulations by failing to attend a flash interview after the Argentina versus Croatia on June 21.

The FIFA committee has also sanctioned the Croatian Football Association with a fine of 13,000 Swiss Francs and a warning.

Croatia violated article 67 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in the involvement of Croatian fans in fights and throwing objects during their match against Argentina.

Also, three players of Switzerland — Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner — have been sanctioned with fines.

Xhaka and Shaqiri are to pay in fine 10,000 Swiss Francs each, CHF 10,000, while Lichsteiner is to pay 5,000 Swiss Francs.

The trio have also received warnings, with all being punishment for having infringed article 57 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for unsporting behaviour contrary to the principles of fair play.

They had committed the offence through their goal(s) celebrations during their match against Serbia.

Equally, the Football Association of Serbia has been sanctioned for the violation of article 67 paragraphs 2 and 3 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The football body was fined 54,000 Swiss Francs and a warning for the display of discriminatory banners and messages by Serbian supporters.

The sanction was also for throwing objects during their match against Switzerland.

In relation to the same match, the President of the Football Association of Serbia, Slavisa Kokeza, as well as national coach Mladen Krstajic were found guilty.

They were said to have infringed article 57 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for their unsporting behaviour through statements made in the aftermath of the Serbia versus Switzerland match.

They were therefore sanctioned with fines of 5,000 Swiss Francs and a warning each.