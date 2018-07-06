World football governing body FIFA have asked for a situation report in Nigeria following the enforcement of a court order, which replaced Amaju Pinnick with Chris Giwa as NFF president.

This comes at a time when top officials face petition from the country’s anti-corruption agency EFCC.

In a letter dated July 4, FIFA said they wish to have an update on the latest leadership crisis that has rocked Nigeria football not later than today (Friday, July 6).

The Pinnick group earlier this week sought at the Federal High Court in Jos to get the order that returned Giwa to the Glass House set aside.

This did not come to pass and the case has now been adjourned till Tuesday.

In the meantime, corruption petitions against top officials of the Pinnick group have been lodged at the anti-graft agency EFCC.

The affected officials are now due to be quizzed by EFCC.