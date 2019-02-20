



The host nation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be decided in secret, FIFA has announced.

FIFA told Sky Sports News it will conduct “the most transparent process in history”, when deciding who will host the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Football’s world governing body has been heavily criticised for failing to put the decision to a vote, as happens with the men’s World Cup.

The ultimate decision will be taken in secret by the FIFA Council, unlike the decision for the men’s World Cup where the power lies with the FIFA Congress – where the 211 members each get a vote.

When it came to deciding the venue for the 2026 Men’s World Cup, FIFA made all the Congress votes public, to avoid further criticism that led to corruption investigations into the processes for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

However, that will not now be the case for the Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has instead promised it will publish all the evaluation reports from bidding countries, and ensure all human rights requirements have been met.

Countries interested in bidding for 2023 have to lodge their cases with FIFA by March 15.