



In the context of the challenges that remain in place for both international and domestic football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council, on Friday, provided additional flexibility with regards to the release of players for national team duty and the registration of players with clubs in competitions that remain disrupted by the pandemic.

Ahead of the upcoming international window for both women and men, and after the positive feedback received from the football community concerning the temporary measures implemented last year, the Bureau decided to extend the amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players governing the release of players for national team duty until the end of April 2021.

The temporary amendments were extended as follows:

1. These temporary amendments shall apply to all international windows for men’s football, women’s football, and futsal scheduled until the end of April 2021.

2. All international matches taking place in those windows are required to apply FIFA’s Return to Football – International Match Protocol or an equivalent protocol of the relevant confederation compliant with the said Protocol.

3. The rules relating to release of players to association teams apply as normal except where:

i. there is a mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five (5) days upon arrival in:

a. the location of the club which has an obligation to release the player to an association team; or





b. the location where a representative team match is scheduled to take place; or

ii. there is a travel restriction to or from either location (a. or b. above); and

iii. a specific exemption from the relevant authorities relating to the above decisions has not been granted to players of a representative team.

Furthermore, in order to maintain the necessary flexibility reflective of the diverse and varied circumstances around the world, the Bureau also decided to extend the temporary measures that were introduced last year with regard to the registration of players.

Consequently, players may now be registered with a maximum of three clubs and are eligible to play official matches for three clubs during one season.

Associations may:

– at any stage request to extend or amend their season start date and end date;

– request to extend or amend their registration periods that have already commenced, provided that their duration complies with the maximum limit (i.e. 16 weeks); and

– request to amend or postpone their registration periods that have not commenced, provided that their duration complies with the maximum limit (i.e. 16 weeks).

FIFA pledged to continue to monitor the situation across the world, and work together with the confederations and member associations across the world, to ensure the health of all involved in upcoming international matches and beyond.