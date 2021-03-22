



Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the election of President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, into the council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) as another positive development for Nigeria on the global scale.

Governor Diri in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said with Pinnick, Nigeria put its best foot forward to occupy a top seat in the global football community.

He stated that the NFF president has displayed remarkable passion for football development in Nigeria since assuming office and that he was not surprised he has continued to excel as a football administrator.





The Bayelsa helmsman, who was one-time Commissioner for Youth and Sports, noted that Pinnick’s dedication has earned him a deserved recognition and elevation, urging him not to rest on his laurels.

“Pinnick has shown remarkable passion for football development not only in Nigeria. I therefore congratulate him and Nigeria, which put its best foot forward to ensure he was elected into the FIFA Council. It is a deserved call to further service towards football development in Nigeria, Africa and on the global level.”