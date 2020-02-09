<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Not content with sending it to Russia and then Qatar, Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, admitted he was ready to shake up the world’s most famous competition by outlining a plan to grow football globally – ie get money out of the hands of those who have yet to be fleeced.

Infantino was asked if the 2026 World Cup in the US and Mexico could open the door to future tournaments being played on two continents. He replied, “I respect the will of the people. If the will of the people will be to change, to be more open, be more inclusive of different parts of the world at the same time, maybe we should do it.

“We still have time. The decision for 2030 will be taken in 2024. For me, as FIFA president, the more bidders we have, the happier I am.”





I’m sure you are, Gianni, I’m sure you are.

England are expected to bid for the 2030 World Cup with the English FA given the backing of the Government to host the tournament. They could face bids from Morocco and a joint effort from Argentina and Uruguay.

FIFA are also considering hosting the Women’s World Cup every two years and introducing a women’s Club World Cup while increasing the number of teams in the men’s Club World Cup will rise to 24 in 2021. The Women’s World Cup bit is unlikely to be successful.

Meanwhile, Infantino believes football needs to address fixture congestion within the game.