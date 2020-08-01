Napoli have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Lille.

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, have congratulated Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen for his transfer from Lille to Napoli of Italy.

Victor Osimhen joined the Italian Serie A side for a record of €50m and additional bonuses just twelve months after signing for Lille from Charleroi for just €12 million.

Victor Osimhen however became Nigeria’s most expensive player, beating the £30m of Alex Iwobi’s transfer to Everton.


The World Governing Body has now congratulated the player who announced himself to the at the FIFA U-17 World cup in Chile back in 2015.

“From starring at the #U17WC with @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli’s marquee signing”

“All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor!” FIFA wrote on its official Twitter account immediately after the deal was announced.

