



World football governing body FIFA has congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen following his move to Serie A club SS Napoli.

On Saturday, Napoli officially announced the signing of Osimhen from French Ligue 1 side Lille.

Osimhen penned a five-year contract with Napoli believed to be worth €50m in up-front plus another potential €20m in bonuses.

Reacting to Osimhen’s Napoli move, FIFA, along with a picture of the striker at the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile, wrote on their verified Twitter handle: ”From starring at the U- 17WC with Nigeria in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli’s marquee signing





“All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor!”

The 21-year-old spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Charleroi in Belgium on loan the following year.

He was an instant success in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, netting 20 goals in 36 appearances.

His impressive performance for Charleroi saw Lille snap him up in the summer of 2019.