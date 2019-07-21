<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federation of International Football (FIFA) have paid tribute to Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi who announced his international retirement at the Africa Cup of Nations which ended on Friday.

Since his announcement last Thursday, tributes have continued to pour in for him, including from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the sport’s international governing body.

“Super Eagles legend, Mikel Obi, who played at the 2014 and 2018 world cup finals – has announced his retirement from international football. Congrats on an amazing Nigeria career,” FIFA said on its Instagram Page.

The 32- year-old midfielder made 89 appearances for his country between 2005 and 2019, scoring six times.

Others who also praised the footballer for his dedication to his career included famous Nigerian historian, Max Siollun, who said on Twitter, “Congrats to him on an excellent international career. He has been an excellent servant to Nigeria’s Super Eagles for over a decade. Played at World Cup, Olympics and won the AFCON. Not much left for him to do at the international level.”

“He received a call that his father had been kidnapped and still went on to play and represent Nigeria with everything he had. John Mikel Obi retires from the national team,” Oseni also said on Twitter.

In his tweet, praising the football legend, Collin O. said, “A legend and a patriot. John Mikel Obi has paid his dues. Happy retirement to the Nigerian maestro.”

Knoxtainment said, “For everything you have given to Nigeria and Nigerians, thank you, John Mikel Obi. Happy retirement from international football.”

Mikel, who has just signed for Trabzonspor in Turkey, had made it clear that the Africa Cup of Nations would be his last appearance for the national team.