<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The first edition of a reformed Club World Cup will take place in China in 2021.

Fifa confirmed the move in a press release on Thursday morning.

The tournament is set to replace the Confederations Cup, taking place every four years, 12 months before a World Cup.

Qualification for the competition is yet to be confirmed but 24 teams are due to take part, with an initial stage containing eight groups of three teams. From there, the tournament will head into quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Fifa had initially wanted 12 European teams to take part but Uefa resisted.

There are now likely to be eight sides from Europe, who can qualify by winning either the Champions League or Europa League in the four years prior to the tournament.

As such, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid have already qualified for the 2021 edition.