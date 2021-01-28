



Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has cleared all four candidates aspiring for the position as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This is the prelude to the anticipated election scheduled for Rabat, Morocco on March 12.





The candidates are Jacques Bernard Daniel Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Motsepe Tlhopane Motsepe (South Africa), Augustine Emmanuel Augustine Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.

They are in the running to replace the beleaguered Madagascan, Ahmad Ahmad, who has been at the helm since 2017.

Last November, FIFA slapped him with a five-year ban for financial misconduct.

CAF is one of FIFA’s biggest affiliates, with 54 members.