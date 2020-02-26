<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has announced his vision for the period up to 2023 on the day of the fourth anniversary of his election.

The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global, his proposed action plan for the organisation over the course of the coming years.

“This document lays out a plan to further modernise the football world, make it increasingly inclusive and pave the way to a landscape in which, one day, we will have at least 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents at a top competitive level,” said President Infantino.

The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global is a blueprint for FIFA to pursue the objective of making football truly global while navigating a fast-changing world. It revolves around 11 key goals:





Modernise the football regulatory framework, Grow revenues sustainably for further reinvestment in football, Increase the efficiency and efficacy of the organisation,Ensure the success of our iconic competitions, Globalise our competitions, Increase global competitivenes and Maximise our impact on global football development.

Others include, Accelerate the growth of women’s football, Harness technology in football, Protect positive values in football and the Impact society through the power of football.

Each of these goals is constituted of four pillars, which range from delivering sustainable tournaments to creating more opportunities for our members to host a FIFA tournament; from creating unique experiences for fans and global audiences to fighting against racism and all other forms of discrimination.