The former president of world soccer’s governing body FIFA, Sepp Blatter, has arrived in Russia where the football World Cup is currently ongoing.
A Reuters reporter saw Blatter arriving at a hotel in central Moscow on Tuesday evening.
Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, is serving a six-year ban from soccer for unethical conduct after the organisation was rocked by a global corruption scandal in 2015.
