Nigeria provided three different winners for the FIFA Best Player of the Year with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr picking the eventual winner Luka Modric, while his captain Mikel Obi rooted for Lionel Messi.

Guardian sports editor Christian Okpara chose Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric beat Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to the world footballer of the year gong.

He helped Real Madrid retain the UEFA Champions League and this summer he led Croatia to first-ever World Cup final, where they lost to France.

Incidentally, Modric inspired Croatia to beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in an opening Group D World Cup game in Kaliningrad.