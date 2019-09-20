<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Head Coach of Nigeria’s beach soccer team, Super Sand Eagles, Audu Adamu, says the team has all it takes to beat Brazil and Portugal in the group game of the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled to hold in Asunción, Paraguay between 21st November and 1st December, 2019.

Nigeria’s Sand Eagles at a recent tournament.

Nigeria will begin her campaign against Portugal on November 22, play Oman on November 24, before facing Brazil in Group D’s final match two days later on the grounds of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, Luque.

In a chat, Adamu noted that the team will only be able to achieve their dream in Paraguay by surpassing the quarter final achievement recorded at the 2006 and 2007 editions, if given adequate preparation and well taken care of just like the other national teams.

“Brazil are the world champion and have won the title five times and Portugal have won it too, but Nigeria have beaten them before. In 2011, we beat Brazil at the Copa Lagos 9-4, no African team has ever achieve that. Two months ago, Senegal were in Portugal, they lost 6-1 to them.

“We are not going there just for going sake. We want to make a statement in this World Cup, but how can we do it? It’s just early preparation and we can stand against any team. We are the only national team going to the World Cup in November as others have attended their World Cup. So they should concentrate on us too just like the way they have been doing to others. We need encouragement and early preparation. That is the requirement for us to celebrate against Brazil and Portugal,” Adamu said.