FIFA on Monday slapped a lifetime ban on the disgraced former boss of Brazilian football, Jose Maria Marin, months after a US court convicted him of massive corruption.

FIFA’s ethics judges found Marin guilty of bribery and “banned him for life from all football-related activities… at both national and international level,” while imposing a fine of 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), said a statement from world football’s governing body.