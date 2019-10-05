<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Five days before the end of a grace period to appeal against his worldwide life ban from football activities by FIFA over alleged complicity in match-fixing, Samson Siasia has made an emotional appeal to billionaire businessmen, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote, for financial support to enable him pay the mandatory 100,000 Swiss Francs (N36.4m) appeal fee at Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The fee must be paid latest October 10 if Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA must be heard by CAS.

Siasia’s team of lawyers recently responded to the FIFA life ban and headed to CAS to clear the former Super Eagles forward and coach from the alleged match-fixing.

And with the October 10 deadline only five days away, Siasia is now begging Otedola and other public spirited Nigerians to help him raise the (N36.4m) so that CAS will look into his appeal.

“I’m appealing to (Femi) Otedolas and (Aliko) Dangotes of this World to help me. I have only five days to file an appeal at CAS and should I fail to appeal before October 10, the appeal would never be heard again,” Siasia cried out passionately on Friday when newsmen spoke to him.

“I’ve been into football all my life. I can’t just stop for an offence I know nothing about.

“That’s reason I’m taking this matter to CAS, at least to clear my name. That (football) is the only thing that has brought food to my table.

“Nigerians should please help me out. I don’t want my coaching career to terminate on October 10.”